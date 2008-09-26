Focus On Needs, Not Wants or Desires

It seems normal for humans to become slaves to their wants and desires but we have to overcome those, especially in business.

I was able to overcome many of mine (especially the desire to be liked by lots of people) thanks to Buddhism, Taoism and discussions with my father.

The Tao Te Ching says:

He whose desires are few gets them; he whose desires are many goes astray.

The Second Noble Truth in Buddhism says:

It is craving which renews being and is accompanied by relish and lust, relishing this and that: in other words, craving for sensual desires, craving for being, craving for non-being. But whereon does this craving arise and flourish? Wherever there is what seems lovable and gratifying, thereon it arises and flourishes.

There is this Noble Truth of the Origin of Suffering:such was the vision, insight, wisdom, knowing and light that arose in me about things not heard before.