Focus On Needs, Not Wants or Desires

It seems normal for humans to become slaves to their wants and desires but we have to overcome those, especially in business.
I was able to overcome many of mine (especially the desire to be liked by lots of people) thanks to Buddhism, Taoism and discussions with my father.
The Tao Te Ching says:
He whose desires are few gets them; he whose desires are many goes astray.
The Second Noble Truth in Buddhism says:
It is craving which renews being and is accompanied by relish and lust, relishing this and that: in other words, craving for sensual desires, craving for being, craving for non-being. But whereon does this craving arise and flourish? Wherever there is what seems lovable and gratifying, thereon it arises and flourishes.
There is this Noble Truth of the Origin of Suffering:such was the vision, insight, wisdom, knowing and light that arose in me about things not heard before.
This Noble Truth must be penetrated to by abandoning the origin of suffering….
This Noble Truth has been penetrated to by abandoning the origin of suffering: such was the vision, insight, wisdom, knowing and light that arose in me about things not heard before.
“Craving” here should be read as “Attachment” to things, sometimes referred to as desire, but not always the same.
My father taught me that the value of a person is not determined by how others view them, but by what you know about yourself, your capabilities and your beliefs. He also said that I should use my own yardstick to measure success, not the yardsticks of everyone else.
We all want and desire a ton of things for our business ventures or personal lives but focusing on those is unwise.
Robert and I love to make lists of what we would love to have for Realvibez whenever new technology appears. We include the prices of each item and then we do something I think few people do:
We cross out everything that we don’t actually need to get to the next stage
It has helped us to set our priorities straight every time and forced us to focus on the important things.
I challenge you to write a list of all the things you want or desire for your business or personal life, add the costs and then begin cutting away the things that you don’t actually need.
You will be surprised at the final result.