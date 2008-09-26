The Debate a LONG Time Coming

U.S. Marshall escorting James Meredith to class at Ole Miss in 1962

I will be watching tonight’s debate knowing just how historical this event truly is.

Oh and gee, glad to know John McCain has decided to show.

Yes, the economy is in the toilet. It has been for sometime, Senator McCain.

But

Tonight’s debate and the INCREDIBLE significance of where the debate is taking

place has been YEARS in the making and has come at a very high price

for many Americans.

The acknowledgment of their sacrifices and their challenges should not be postponed one minute longer.