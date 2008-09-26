The Debate a LONG Time Coming

I will be watching tonight’s debate knowing just how historical this event truly is.
Oh and gee, glad to know John McCain has decided to show.
Yes, the economy is in the toilet. It has been for sometime, Senator McCain.
But
Tonight’s debate and the INCREDIBLE significance of where the debate is taking
place has been YEARS in the making and has come at a very high price
for many Americans.
The acknowledgment of their sacrifices and their challenges should not be postponed one minute longer.
Segregation was and is horrendous. Why should any American have to fight, be
humiliated or denied their right to receive an education based upon
race [gender, religious beliefs, or sexual orientation]?
This is a terrible, terrible, unbelievably horrendous mark in American history.
I applaud those that stood up to an unfair system and created a path for
either themselves and/or others to change the status quo.
Tonight is significant and I shall be watching.
http://www.commercialappeal.com/news/2008/sep/14/new-era-takes-root-at-ole-miss/