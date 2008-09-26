Is Your Brand Awesome? Should it be?

Recently at a small business conference in Chicago I attended a few different seminars on marketing, promotion and branding. Being a self proclaimed finance geek, I find it is helpful to step outside of my natural habitat to broaden my knowledge base, and the best place for me to do that is by exploring marketing concepts.

You see, marketing & promotion is my Achille’s heal as a business consultant. Despite attending dozens of seminars, attending trade shows, reading books (actually I prefer audio books) on the subject and even listening to a few Zig Ziglar tapes I found at a garage sale…I still am not confident in giving advice on marketing.

I think the problem is that finance is finite and marketing is…well, subjective. Numbers never lie. Certainly people can lie by changing the numbers to misrepresent the actual condition of a company. But, anybody with an undergraduate level education in accounting knows that the practice, at best, is an estimate.

Marketing on the other hand is a whole other animal. Even with built in feedback mechanisms it is difficult to determine the effectiveness of an ad campaign. Trying to gauge the effectiveness of a promotional event over the long term…forget it. The Internet, however, has allowed businesses to see what is working and what is not by running multiple campaigns and tracking impressions, clicks and CTR or “click-through rate” to see which ads convert the most. Even then a quality ad may only convert 2% of the time time giving us an appreciation for the sheer effort it takes to attract customers, and that’s before making a pitch to try and get a sale.

Which brings me to the issue that is bothering me. Brand. It seems the marketing experts give company branding more credit than I believe it deserves. Most marketing gurus point to examples such as Apple, Coca-Cola and Fed-Ex as examples of how important brand management is.