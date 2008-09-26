Twitter Inspires New Online Niche Communities

In the past two years Twitter has grown from an online community of big techies to a community that is inclusive of many niche audiences including moms and political junkies. Twitter has also empowered people across the world to use their API as well as launch similar micro blogging sites such as Frazr , the French and German version of Twitter, and Jisko in Spain.

Just this past month two new community niche sites Gospelr.com and Twittermoms.com launched and rely heavily on Twitter’s technology. Gospelr, a microblogging community for Christians was started by John Saddington in hopes of challenging people to take their faith and broadcast it to the world wide web. The site is growing at approximately 100 users a day and people are using the site to meet other Christians.

“Some of the users have expressed that they’ve been encouraged by the service, and have been able to meet others they would not have ever had the chance to meet,” said Saddington. “Some are using it as a digital prayer wall. Others are using it to communicate news and updates about their offline ministries and organizations.”

Gospelr was built using Twitter’s API, as well as Open Source technology, MySQL, and PHP.

Twittermoms.com, built on Ning, was launched in early September to simply connect with other mom’s. “As a stay at home mom, you sometimes don’t get enough grown-up interaction during the day,” says Founder Megan Calhoun. “Twitter was great for connecting with people, and I noticed a lot of moms on it – but no easy way to learn more about them.”

In just three weeks, the site has grown from 4 members to over 1500 moms and over 20,000 unique visitors mostly through word of mouth and a small amount of online advertising. 78% of users on twittermoms.com manage their own blog, and nearly all are connected to followers on Twitter.

Currently, Calhoun is working on creating a Twittermoms Holiday Catalog for women to feature their blogs, wares, products, and services in an electronic catalog (with descriptions of 140 characters or less – like a tweet). The catalog will go live November 1, and will be distributed on the site.