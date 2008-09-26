Face Facts. They’re Just Not That Into You

A few years ago a pop cult book came out that made a splash. It was aptly titled, “He’s Just Not That Into You.” The basic premise of the book was a wake-up call for women who make excuses for why dudes don’t like them and waste a lot of time analyzing what may or may not be. Well, that idea was so popular (even if the concept was not so novel) it was blown out into a movie slated for release in 2009 starring none other than everyone’s favorite single gal pal, Jennifer Aniston.

I have a friend and we spend time here and there IMing swapping dating stories and job hunting tales. She always tells me, “You need a job.” To which I reply, “You need a decent date!” What I don’t always tell her and what I’ve begun to suspect is that it might easier to find a lead on a job than it is to go out on a promising date in NYC. And that’s a scary prospect, especially given our dreary economy.

But there are common sense signals in the way of indicators that are pretty universal when it comes to both the job market and dating world. I short, I get it when my friend says, “Hmmm…maybe that means they’re just not interested?” in reference to an unfortuitous sign from a prospective employer I’ve interviewed with.

So here are a few themes I’ve picked up on in my job hunt that usually indicate they’re just [really] not that into you: