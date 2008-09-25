Top 50 Web 2.0 Tools for Job seekers

So what’s all the fuss over Web 2.0?
Web 2.0 is the interactive web, where users provide the content. Why does that matter to a job seeker?
Because Web 2.0 gives every job seeker the opportunity to promote subject matter expertise. Web 2.0 gives multiple formats and platforms and tools to allow job seekers to announce to the world “I know my stuff!”.
In addition, Web 2.0 can help job seekers get found on Google, Yahoo, and other popular search engines.
So what does Web 2.0 look like? Here’s a listing of my favorite 50 Web 2.0 sites for job seekers:
1. LinkedIN – Social Network, primarily business
2. FaceBook – Social Network, business and personal
3. MySpace – Social network, primarily personal
4. Ning – Private Social networks
5. Plaxo – Contact synchronizer
6. ZoomInfo – Business directory
7. Spoke – Business Directory & Social network
8. Jigsaw – Business Directory & Social Network
9. YouTube – User generated video
10. Twitter – Text-like social network
11. Pownce – File Sharing social network
12. Flickr – User Generated Photo sharing
13. Zooomr – User generated photo sharing and text for mobile
14. Yahoo Answers – User generated questions and answers
15. LinkedIN Answers – User generated questions and answers
16. Google Answers – User generated questions and answers
17. FaceBook Groups – Common interest based groups
18. Yahoo Groups – Common interest based groups
19. Google Groups – Common interest based groups
20. Grou.ps – Common interest based groups
21. Blogger – Blog platform
22. WordPress – Blog platform
23. Typepad – Blog platform
24. Del.icio.us – Social bookmarking
25. Ma.gnolia – Social bookmarking
26. Furl – Social Bookmarking
27. Reddit – Submit, vote on, and rank news
28. Digg – User submitted reviews of websites, services
29. Technorati – User reviews of what’s happening on the live web
30. StumbleUpon – User reviews and web channel surfing
31. Pandora – User defined internet radio
32. Last.fm – User defined Internet radio
33. Skype – Social network, IM, and VOIP
34. Jaxtr – VOIP linked to websites, blogs and social networks
35. Fon – By, sell, and share wifi connections
36. Meebo – Web based multi platform IM
37. Google Maps – Mashup maps with other data
38. Yahoo Maps – Mashup maps with other data
39. Google Calendar – Shared and mashup calendars
40. Evite – User generated invitations and events
41. Meetup – User generated special interest group meeting listings
42. Eventful – Create and share events
43. Favorville – People helping people
44. Prosper – Peer to Peer lending
45. Indeed – Job listing aggregator
46. SimplyHired – Job listing aggregator, also on LinkedIN
47. FeedDemon – Manage RSS feeds
48. Wikipedia – User created encyclopedia
49. Razume – User submitted resumes, professional community review & Feedback
50. Clusty – Cluster Search results in folders
This is just a list of my favorites. There are hundreds of Web 2.0 tools available on the web today.
How will you Web 2.0 your job search?
