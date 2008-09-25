Top 50 Web 2.0 Tools for Job seekers

So what’s all the fuss over Web 2.0?

Web 2.0 is the interactive web, where users provide the content. Why does that matter to a job seeker?

Because Web 2.0 gives every job seeker the opportunity to promote subject matter expertise. Web 2.0 gives multiple formats and platforms and tools to allow job seekers to announce to the world “I know my stuff!”.

In addition, Web 2.0 can help job seekers get found on Google, Yahoo, and other popular search engines.

So what does Web 2.0 look like? Here’s a listing of my favorite 50 Web 2.0 sites for job seekers:

1. LinkedIN – Social Network, primarily business

2. FaceBook – Social Network, business and personal

3. MySpace – Social network, primarily personal

4. Ning – Private Social networks

5. Plaxo – Contact synchronizer

6. ZoomInfo – Business directory

7. Spoke – Business Directory & Social network

8. Jigsaw – Business Directory & Social Network

9. YouTube – User generated video

10. Twitter – Text-like social network

11. Pownce – File Sharing social network

12. Flickr – User Generated Photo sharing

13. Zooomr – User generated photo sharing and text for mobile

14. Yahoo Answers – User generated questions and answers

15. LinkedIN Answers – User generated questions and answers

16. Google Answers – User generated questions and answers

17. FaceBook Groups – Common interest based groups

18. Yahoo Groups – Common interest based groups

19. Google Groups – Common interest based groups

20. Grou.ps – Common interest based groups

21. Blogger – Blog platform

22. WordPress – Blog platform

23. Typepad – Blog platform

24. Del.icio.us – Social bookmarking

25. Ma.gnolia – Social bookmarking

26. Furl – Social Bookmarking

27. Reddit – Submit, vote on, and rank news

28. Digg – User submitted reviews of websites, services

29. Technorati – User reviews of what’s happening on the live web

30. StumbleUpon – User reviews and web channel surfing

31. Pandora – User defined internet radio

32. Last.fm – User defined Internet radio

33. Skype – Social network, IM, and VOIP

34. Jaxtr – VOIP linked to websites, blogs and social networks

35. Fon – By, sell, and share wifi connections

36. Meebo – Web based multi platform IM

37. Google Maps – Mashup maps with other data

38. Yahoo Maps – Mashup maps with other data

39. Google Calendar – Shared and mashup calendars

40. Evite – User generated invitations and events

41. Meetup – User generated special interest group meeting listings

42. Eventful – Create and share events

43. Favorville – People helping people

44. Prosper – Peer to Peer lending

45. Indeed – Job listing aggregator

46. SimplyHired – Job listing aggregator, also on LinkedIN

47. FeedDemon – Manage RSS feeds

48. Wikipedia – User created encyclopedia

49. Razume – User submitted resumes, professional community review & Feedback

50. Clusty – Cluster Search results in folders

This is just a list of my favorites. There are hundreds of Web 2.0 tools available on the web today.

How will you Web 2.0 your job search?

