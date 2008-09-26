Sony Announces Breast Cancer Awareness Laptop

October is Breast Cancer Awareness month, and in honor of that, Sony [SNE] is releasing a special-edition Vaio in two models to commemorate awareness. The models will both be light pink, the trademark color of the traditional breast cancer ribbons.

The Vaio CR pack, which comes in what’s called Cosmopolitan Pink, will feature a 14.1-inch LCD, an integrated webcam, an Intel [INTC] Core 2 Duo chip, a built in DVD burner, Bluetooth, and a fancy pink case and mouse in matching pink hue.

The other model, the SR, has different priorities. Smaller and lighter with a 13.3-inch LCD and a 4-pound weight, the SR will also sport a massive 320GB hard drive and a hard switch that allows the user to switch between a performance mode and a battery-saving economy mode.

The two models will cost $870 and $1400 respectively, and should be out soon.