Wall Street and the New Startup Economy

The vocabulary of this month’s financial news has been dismal, with words like slumping, collapsing, and failure dominating the media lexicon. While the tumult has prompted credit scarcity, layoffs, and write-downs for many companies, the market for tech startups has remained a small and viable haven.

It may seem sanguine to use the word “haven,” since no corner of the economy is impervious to larger trends. But because venture capitalists work on long fundraising timetables and deal in liquid money, faltering banks and crises of credit don’t effect VC funds as acutely as they do other institutions. That means startups can continue be free to innovate and grow, with money in the bank.

According to Eric Litman, a serial entrepreneur and former head of the incubator WashingtonVC, negative economic conditions trickle down to venture capitalists slowly, leaving them somewhat resistant to macroeconomic trends. “Much like entrepreneurs, VCs typically go on fundraising road shows lasting anywhere between four months and a year to acquire all of the capital they’ll need for the five- to seven-year life of the fund,” he says. Once that cash is collected, they usually spend it according to plan, regardless of what’s happening in the markets.

That squirrel-like mentality continues to be evident among Silicon Valley startups, even as each week brings more woeful economic news. David Rusenko, co-founder of the website-creation tool Weebly.com, says that venture capitalists will definitely revise their methodology in light of the bear market, but that the flow of money isn’t being affected. “We continue to get offers every week for more funding,” he says, “but we’re turning them down since we’ve become profitable.”

Venture funds rely on liquid money to capitalize companies, not credit. Often, they round up cash from well-capitalized institutions like hedge funds or universities looking for risky investments. Market corrections may even help venture funds, as they did in 2006-7; when interest rates are kept high to curb inflation, heavyweight investors may look to venture funds as a place for their alternative assets, instead of engaging in buyouts or other private equity activities.

If they need even more money, venture partners usually take on a limited partner, or LP, who makes a legally-binding commitment to bring more capital to the table, regardless of whether their confidence in the fund — or the economy — wavers. The fund, in turn, gives a company of their choice a lump sum up front. And while they may choose not to invest in a company twice, one massive cash infusion is often enough to keep most tech startups sailing, no matter what havoc is being wreaked in the economy.

What makes tech startups so lucky? While it’s true that bearish trends can make for great investment opportunities in many markets, small technology companies are particularly deft at taking advantage of a bad economy. As Litman explains, a bear market can cut the costs of starting and running a business, particularly the costs of real estate and salaries.