How Wall Street’s Meltdown Will Affect Your Career

Wall Street’s woes could creep into every aspect of the job market, but some folks have more to fear than others, career experts say.

If you’re a freshly hired middle-manager with a company that’s about to be swallowed up in a merger, make sure your resume is up to date. But if you’re an accountant who specializes in corporate risk reduction, now might be your time to make a power move.

In this turbulent market, says Mitchell Feldman, president of A.E. Feldman and Associates, a New York-based executive placement firm, “the real answer is that all employees are vulnerable right now.”

Recruiters interviewed by FastCompany.com cited energy, green technology, and healthcare as the most recession-proof fields right now.

In the financial sector, according to Peter Crist, chairman of Crist Associates, an international executive search firm, strategic advising and private equity will continue to grow, along with new departments at financial services companies dedicated to credit- and debt-oriented services–to prevent further fiascos.

Fields that aren’t so safe include public relations, marketing and advertising–anything that can be seen as an “extra,” says Jeanne Branthover, managing director of Boyden Global Executive Search. Jobs in retail, restaurants and service are also at risk, headhunters predict. Corporate law could go either up or down, say recruiters, but there will be plenty of work for attorneys in rewriting and reinterpreting the rules of Wall Street. “Finance, legal, compliance, and risk management professionals will continue to be in demand given the changing regulatory landscape,” says Jeffrey Warren, co-head of Russell Reynolds Associates’ financial services sector in the Americas.

“Retail banking is a safe haven with steady revenue streams and stable deposits as funding sources,” Warren adds. “Any proven retail banking executives with the ability to grow businesses and develop people will be highly sought after.”