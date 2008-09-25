Awareness is Over-rated, Focus on Positive Opinion

The heading of this blog post was what Deborah Meyer, the Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of Chrysler had to say during her presentation at MIXX in New York City on Monday.

Her presentation was focused on Dynamic Digital Strategies and she did a great job. She explained that in the past, automakers were focused on “building awareness” and forcing prospective customers to follow a specific sequence of steps to learn about a vehicle and then purchase.

Those days are done.

With the rise of the web and search engines, a prospective customer is just as likely to go straight to Edmunds.com for information on a specific model or category as to go to the automaker’s own site.

She also pointed out that people already have their opinion of a car brand before they decide what vehicles to look at so “influencing opinion is key”.

I can attest to that – I never look at American cars when I consider fuel-efficient cars, Japan owns that unique selling point and it is extremely hard to change my mind about that (same goes for price too). When I think Luxury, I look at European cars, Exotic – Italian mostly and Sports car – finally I look at the Corvette and Viper, but pay close attention to rally-bred cars (my favourite) and European cars like Porsche, BMW and Audi.

If GM was to spend money trying to make me aware of a new vehicle without trying to influence my opinion of the brand, it would be a complete waste of money.