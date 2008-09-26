Who Gets “It?” Not Political Admen

Every four years, the country is over-run with political ads from presidential hopefuls, and for the most part, they are aggressive, in-your-face and pushing the limits of the truth….all supposedly to make a point about the other candidate’s inability to govern and make decisions that are in our collective best interests.

But this year, the ads from the McCain and Obama camps have overstepped even the most nebulous of bounds of truth, and have made both of them look careless, unnecessarily immature, and wholly unable to manage, let alone control, their own communications machine.

Check out the article in Time magazine – Facts, Fables & Fibs (http://www.time.com/time/magazine/pdf/2008_facts_fibs.pdf) – published in the September 29th issue, on pages 46-47 to see the good, the bad and the ugly charted out. You’ll find that there are an unacceptable amount of ads currently circulating throughout the country that are “mostly false”, and a few that are out and out lies.

And if our two aspiring candidates can’t even manage and control their ad content, and have really “approved these ads”, then we’re all in serious trouble for the next 4 years, because both candidates have become the political versions of the “me-me-me-at-any-cost” approach that the pseudo-Wall Street titans have taken during the past decade. And we all know the big picture results of that: distrust in the few, making decisions for the many.

But who is really at the root of the problem?

Campaign managers? Communications directors? The hopefuls themselves? Not in my opinion. It’s the admen advising them and making these supremely distasteful and misleading ads, which themselves have become even bigger news than the real issues at stake, and the hopefuls’ positions on them.