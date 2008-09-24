The Future of Resumes

Paper resumes are things of the past. If you want to get stand out and get ahead, you have to get online. At least that’s the idea behind FutureResume.com , the new job board that let’s job seekers use video resumes and videoconferencing and lets employers view a candidate’s personality and professionalism before the interview.

FutureResume.com launched in July for job seekers and candidates, who can now post resumes and video resume introductions on the site. Speaking via another one of their online tools, GreenJobInterview.com, co-founders and brothers, Greg and Theo Rokos, insist the site is not a job board, but an aide to the hiring process in a competitive market and puts candidates “in a different stack than a paper resume.”

“Basically what I saw was an opportunity for companies to do a better job of assessing candidates on front end before flying them across the country,” says Greg who has worked for the past 17 years in helping partner executives with companies, “Video was an efficient solution to do that.”

The online utility is not industry-specific, but the CEOs acknowledge that certain industries would find a video tool more advantageous in determining candidates’ articulation and presence. “It may sound grandiose, we really have the ability and technology to change the way companies interview and hire people,” Greg says.

Job seekers who want to produce a professional video made can do so at the FutureResume.com offices in Newport Beach, Calif. for free, versus the original $99.95 fee. Any company can post openings for $299.00 per month. Companies will also be featured in short video profiles to allow them to communicate their brand and background to job seekers.

The database has grown to a few hundred job seekers since the launch, and the execs hope to have approximately 5,000 by the end of the year, as well as 200 companies looking for candidates. In 2009, the goals are anywhere from 10,000 to 15,000 job seeker profiles and 1,000 companies. The execs say that FutureResume has a much different game plan from other large job sites, like Monster. “We want a smaller resume base that a company can come in and find five people,” Theo adds, “We want a 100 percent match to deliver a better resume to the company.”

FutureResume.com execs announced August 6 that they would be expanding from their Southern California location and using their own technology to hire a national sales team, along with a few additional positions. Interested candidates can go to the website for further details.