The Birth of the “Oppormunity”: Yesteryear’s ‘Job Board’ Will Morph Into Tomorrow’s ‘Opportunity Community’

A Buddy of mine, Jason Davis, today started a conversation over at RecruitingBlogs.com about “Building a Successful Job Board.” After pondering this for a few, I added the following. So, am I on the right page . . . or am I barking up the wrong tree?

“It’s all about Locality + Niche and/or a Hybrid Combination of those two.

However, I don’t like the word “Board”. Boards are archane and yesteryear; networks and communities are today and tomorrow.

Boards are a one-sided push of information; Communities are a two-way dialogue (or n-way, depending on the number of people chiming in . . . )

I could go on, but you get the picture. The Job Board is dying — not dead yet, but dying slowly . . . just as every product moves through a product lifecycle (introduction, growth, maturity, decline). Sure, there are new versions and iterations, but the further along the PLC we move, the more the savvy entrepreneur focuses on creative destruction (thereby becoming an acquisition target down the line).

Of course, this is just speculation, but I think the “job board” of yesteryear will morph into the “opportunity community” of tomorrow . . .

The “Oppormunity”, if you will 😉