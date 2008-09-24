Low Fidelity Prototyping

In creating the next “Big Thing”, the main question asked by novice Entrepreneurs is, “How to Build a Working Prototype?” Well, the answer is by using parts from existing devices that have elements your design needs. In industry, millions of dollars are pour into doing Competitive Teardowns for the sake of product analysis in 2 business areas: Cost and Function. In conducting Competitive Teardowns, every screw, wire, and piece of plastic is analyzed for function and cost. With this data a Product Designer can then determined how to improve on his design eiither in reducing cost or ehanciing performance (Trade Off Analysis).

By taking “apart” consumer devices and using key elements for your product, a Proof of Concept (PoC) model or a Low Fidelity Prototype can be built. Initially, the apperance of the prototype is going to look like a Science Fair Project but the goal is functionality not esthetics. An electronics kit (Logic Probe) I’ve developed for testing digital and microcontroller devices started on a breadboard , to a crude Printed Circuit Board (PCB) to the final product. The electronic parts where obtained from my junkbox with missing items salvaged from an old computer board. Once the low fidelity prototype is working per the Functional Requirements, its appearance and size can be optimized for proper product introduction to the Market place.