Microsoft and Yahoo Losing Search in a BIG Way

The latest search numbers were recently released and it appears that for the month of August once again Microsoft and Yahoo lost market share to Google. What’s worse is that not only are they losing market share in a growing market, but they are actually losing the number of raw searches done on their properties.

It’s one thing for Yahoo and Microsoft to claim that although Google is growing at a faster rate, the overall search market is growing and their search volume has actually been increasing (which has been a case in the past). It is a whole other issue to have to proclaim that not only are they losing market share in an expanding market, but the number of searches being done on their sites is decreasing as well.

Looking at the latest data from Compete, which aggregates all of Microsoft’s search properties (Live, MSN, etc); the picture looks bad for both Microsoft and Yahoo.

At the end of the day, the numbers and results do not lie. With Microsoft and Yahoo putting a lot of spin on their search stories of late, the bottom line remains that neither has a compelling enough product to stop Google.

For Yahoo, they’ve been talking up their new ad platform called APEX, which focuses on content and display ads. While APEX actually has very little to do with search, this may be the right direction for Yahoo. They are still the leading content site on the web and display ads are something they can compete and win in. Google has traditionally had a hard time winning with display ads, and the DoubleClick deal has yet to pay off. Google does not allow display ads on Google.com and publishers have consistently found display ads from Yahoo and other ad networks to be better and more profitable than similar offerings by Google Adsense.

If Yahoo’s recent actions are any indication, then they are slowly giving up on Cost Per Click (CPC) ads and going to let Google monetize text ads on Yahoo search properties. If the Department of Justice were not in the way, I could imagine Yahoo letting Google power all of its search technology as well as search ads. That would enable Yahoo’s Jerry Yang to instantly remove the huge overhead of a search organization, and make more money via Google powering its search ads. In addition, it would give Yahoo the time, capital, and manpower needed to maintain its lead as the number one content portal and content ad network on the web. Furthermore, it would give Yahoo the resources needed to take its portal to the next level by integrating all of Yahoo’s various web properties into a cohesive and unified consumer experience. Realistically, Yahoo can remain successful without search. There is enough demand for content and content ads in the world that Yahoo could thrive by just focusing on its portal and letting Google take care of the rest. Jerry Yang could do shareholders well by saying that Yahoo will rule the world of content, media and display ads and let Google tackle search technology and text ads.