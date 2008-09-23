Why Your Company Needs Millennials: 5 Reasons to Love Gen Y Workers

It’s no secret that Generation Y workers (a.k.a. Millennials) don’t exactly have the best reputation in the workplace. Perhaps you’ve heard some of the following comments made about this generation, born in the 1980s and ‘90s:

“They don’t want to pay their dues.”

“They act so entitled.”

“All they want to do is play on Facebook.”

No stereotype is ever 100% true, and lots of people have good things to say about today’s young workers, but these negative perceptions are definitely out there.

Do Millennials have a lot to learn? Yeah, probably. Will Millennials outgrow their quirks? Maybe. But my belief is that companies that act now to take advantage of Gen Y’s strengths and help them overcome their weaknesses will have a major talent advantage today and into the future.

Here are five reasons you need Millennials at your company right now:

1. They are effortlessly tech-savvy. Many of today’s young people clicked a mouse before they turned the pages of a book. Gen Y employees are eager and excited to share their expertise about technology, and it makes them feel valued when you ask for their help. You’ll never miss out on the next big technology trend (social networking, Twittering, wikis) as long as you have Millennials around.