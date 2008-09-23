Technology: The Sun Rises in the Southwest

The air travel landscape is changing forever from what we’ve come to expect: cheap flights, frequent flights, and all-inclusive fares.

The slow economy, the weak dollar, and high-priced fuel are all contributing to the big move by the big carriers in the U.S. market to slash their schedules. The network airlines’ goal is fuller flights — boosting “passenger load capacity” from 82 percent to more than 90 percent. Meaning every flight will seem like Christmas or Thanksgiving.

In fact, the airlines are not finishing cutting schedules.

Some have only just started.

Already we’ve seen an average 15 percent cutback in capacity.

We’re perhaps 12 to 18 months from hitting the bottom of the capacity cut curve, so tighten your seatbelts.

Especially hard hit will be the mid-tier cities — the Scrantons of the world. Big cities also will see cuts, but the airlines are mostly looking for efficieinces in the borderline markets. And these are the markets where low-cost carriers will look to expand, because what is one airline’s efficiency is another airline’s opportunity.