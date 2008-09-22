What’s the hardest part about using a collaborative approach to writing?

The amplification of emotions! We use a filmmaker’s approach to creating and manuscripts, which means that we marry talents from multiple disciplines to exponentially increase the value of the story. What we do is build a team around our client, the author, where they are the center of the creative universe. Imagine yourself as the star of your own movie and you’re getting the idea. As I mentioned in Thursday’s blog, writing can be a very lonely business. We remove the majority of that loneliness through the team approach. Our authors have us by their side through the emotional roller coaster that is the creative process.

That being said, there is actually a far greater emotional cycle when creating in a team atmosphere then there is when writing alone, because the emotions are amplified by the environmental dynamic and the constraints of budget. An author will typically feel on top of the world when the magic of creation is working for them, and then at the bottom of the barrel when we move into the publishing process, where we all have less control. In our microcosm of creation, we make the rules, we set the schedule, we’re responsible for delivering the results and we work hard to exceed expectations.

But outside, in the world of sales and marketing, our authors are far more vulnerable because we all have so much less control. Take someone who has laid out the most vulnerable parts of themselves throughout the creative process, boost their level of confidence throughout the development phase as they truly come to see the potential for their book, and then throw them to the wolves—the consumers. It’s BRUTAL. There is no doubt. And every author we work with reacts differently. Some put their heads down and barrel through the adversity, some shut down, others kick it up a notch. It’s a highly emotional world when you’re laying it all on the line. But that’s what we’re here to do. We’re here to help our clients to take the big swing of the lifetime. To knock it out of the park. I wish that I could say that every book we touch is a bestseller. While I can’t promise that, I can say with certainty that the experience of writing their book has changed every author’s life we’ve worked with, and even though change is tumultuous, it’s also a part of growing.