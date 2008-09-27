Cloud computing, virtualisation and databackup

I became quite interested in reading alot on the current developments on Cloud computing, virtualisation and Data back technologies. Before I get into the main findings, after reading online articles on these topics Ive began to realise the important such technologies in terms of saving energy, cost and other resources. Most important aspects of these technologies is the fact that it is spread all over the internet and so the problem of physical space consumption, intranet traffic problems, cost among othera are reduced. Unfortunately the number of copanies implimenting such technologies are very limited. In a recent article which is my latest findings showed that databack ups can be done virtually. I personally think this is a brilliant strategy in terms of sotring huge chunks of company information in a place where storage and space is never a problem. Such technologies can be very useful for small and large scale sector industries. In the future I hope to see morecomapnies implimenting such technologies to the fullest.