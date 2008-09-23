LG Renoir Smartphone Will Tout 8MP Camera

Built on the decent success of their Viewty phone, LG [LPL] is releasing another touchscreen smartphone, this one dubbed the Renoir. They first gave consumers a glimpse of the device in August, but more details have since emerged that tell the story of a capably-spec’d device that incorporates one hell of a camera: an 8MP sensor with a Schneider lens, xenon flash and up to 1600 ISO film speed.