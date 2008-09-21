Nokia’s E75 Slider On The Way

Perhaps in response to the success of HTC’s [HTCKF] slider phones, Nokia [NOK] is reportedly developing a new slider device called the E75. The designation “slider” refers to the slide-open form factor that reveals a full QWERTY keyboard, which can be stowed away inside the phone when only the number pad is needed.

While details are sparse, and the likely date of release is some months off, some images of preliminary prototypes have made the rounds online. The spy shots show a relatively thin device with a large screen and a traditional Nokia number pad scrunched below it. The backside of the device, like on many of NOK’s phones, takes after a digital camera in appearance, suggesting a flash and 4-or 5MP picture quality.

It’s likely the phone will take its aesthetic cues from its E-series brethren, like the sharp-looking E71. If that’s the case, then consumers are in for a fine looking device.