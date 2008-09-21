Video Storytelling Toolkit: Getting Your Company’s Story on Screen

Seen enough videos by now? How can you avoid it? They’re everywhere.

Not only that, you probably feel like you’ve seen so many videos you could easily produce one for your organization, right?

So imagine this.

Management just told you and your team to get a video done for the company. Lots of eyeballs will be on this one.

• What are you going to do?

• Where do you turn for help?

• How does the video process work?

• Is there a quick reference to help you?

What’s missing is a video storytelling guide.

Clients don’t usually produce videos often so they need a coach. A “story sherpa.” A guide to help you discover your organization’s story and capture it on video.

Getting the story out of your head and on to the screen.

To help clients get started in the video storytelling process, I published a 24 page manifesto and collaborated on two other eBooks. All three publications were designed specifically to ignite your imagination and create awareness about the possibilities your organization’s video story can have.