Don’t Blame Me for your Credit Crisis, Mr. Paulson

You changed the rules for what constitutes a smart financial decision, and now you want to turn around and blame ME because I borrowed money? Screw you, buddy; let me tell you how I see it.

I grew up in an era when our parents still remembered the Great Depression and debt was the enemy. They waited four years to get married and four more to have children because they couldn’t afford to live away from their parents until my dad became an attorney.

I built my first home with my husband, literally with our own two hands and out of our pockets. We had no mortgage from day one. I learned to plumb and wire and pour concrete with my Ivy League degrees. I started my first business in 1980 and I paid for my computer and answering machine with cash.

Somewhere in the 1980’s it changed. My mortgage interest was deductible, so when I bought my second house, it seemed like a smart decision to take a mortgage.It was a terrifying amount of debt. I put 30% down on the house, though, because I was by then a single mom and “self-employed” (that was how they looked at a business owner then). I always lived below my means,

After a long successful track record in business, I finally got a line of credit to grow, which was frozen in the 1980s during the real estate crisis and the market crash of 1987, and I almost went out of business. I was advised by all the best attorneys and accountants to declare bankruptcy and start over again.

I couldn’t do it. Fearfully, I repaid every dime while everyone else around me (all the really “smart” businessmen) went bankrupt as a good “business decision.” I sold off assets to do it. My prized Mercedes, some art work: material things I knew from my studies of Eastern philosophy meant nothing but suffering.