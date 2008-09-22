5 Reasons to Serve on a Nonprofit Board: Especially Now

September 21 – Given the stresses and distractions of the job market, I thought that business people on nonprofit boards might lose interest in their board work. To the contrary, what I am hearing is that board members are valuing their experiences now more than ever. According to them, here’s what you get to do on boards:
- Channel creative energy in contributing productively in strengthening a nonprofit organization for a cause that is meaningful to you
- Gain expertise on complex issues that are integral to business and the economy – for example, community development, education, housing, healthcare, the environment
- Better understand board governance through personal experience
- Build valuable networks and relationships with fellow board members and an organization’s donors – by working together on issues you care about and the good reputation you earn
- Grow as a leader the only way you can – through experience
