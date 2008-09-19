Will Corporate Social Responsibility Survive the Financial Market Implosion?

Financial Times columnist Adam Jones asks if CSR will wither and die in light of the current crisis on Wall Street. Read his blog column here .

It’s the perfect “legit” excuse to take a pencil through CSR initiatives in the budget and label them as ‘unnecessary spending” in this time of uncertaintly and belt-tightening.

And what of diversity? Does that take a backseat as well? According to Jones, Howard Davies, director of London School of Economics, went so far as to say that the financial crisis will even affect governments’ actions to promote equality in the workplace.

Some say the public’s demand for accountabilty may actually help, pushing CSR into the forefront. What are your thoughts?