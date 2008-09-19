Lenovo Announces Laptop with 13-Hour Battery

Not content to be outdone by the rash of ultra-marathon computers coming out of Dell [DELL] and HP [HPQ], Lenovo [LNVGY] announced yesterday that they’d be releasing two new ThinkPads, one of which is a 2.5 pound business notebook with a 13-hour battery.

That notebook, dubbed the X200s, will run on an a dual core Intel [INTC] Centrino 2 working with 4GB of RAM and a 320GB hard drive (or 128GB SSD). It will also feature a 12-inch LED backlit display, ship with Vista, and should have WiMax functionality by the end of the year.

The X200s will come built-to-order with an optional nine-cell battery that, when combined with a solid state drive and running Windows XP, can achieve over 13 hours of life. The large battery tips the scales slightly, leading the notebook to weigh over 3 pounds when configured with the long haul battery. There is also a regular 4-cell battery for shorter periods of usage.

The other notebook in the X200 line, the Tablet, is a revision of a previous generation and will be 10% lighter than the previous iteration. It will also sport 50% more battery life, bringing the total to 10 hours. It weighs 3.5 pounds, and like the X200s, will be powered by a Centrino 2 processor and run a 128GB SSD and a 12-inch LED-backlit screen.

The two models will be available in September and October respectively, and sell for $2242 and $2323.