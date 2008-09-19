Today I am on vacation. Not “working from home” or “away from the office” – and then still checking my voicemail and BlackBerry. No, I am truly away…from…work. And it isn’t easy.

When is the last time you did this? Were you able to truly unplug and be 100% in the day, away?

Vacation Time

Most organizations offer some sort of vacation benefit for employees. These same organizations typically enforce rules as to how much vacation an employee may accrue and roll to the next year. When an employee has too much vacation accrued, they lose some of the vacation days. This falls into the “use it or lose it” approach.

No Time To Rest

Do you know anyone at work who is just too busy to take time away…truly away…and be on vacation? Is that person….YOU??? At work we have what we call the “beer truck theory” – as in, what would we do if (insert employee name) was hit by a beer truck? Sounds a bit morbid, but in reality, none of us is so critical to the mission of our organizations that the place would fail without us. Might feel like that when you’re in the middle of a tough work day, but in reality, most places existed before we worked there, and will be there when we leave. You need to ask yourself, “does my work define who I am, or is it who I am?”

Why We Get Vacation