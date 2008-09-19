How Surgery Led 12 Star Quarterbacks to Victory

Peyton Manning had knee surgery with Andrews in his last year of college. The first overall pick in the 1998 draft, Manning has earned $115 million in salary and signing bonuses with the Colts over the past ten seasons, making the Pro Bowl eight times and spearheading the Colts’ 2007 Super Bowl victory. He also appears in one out of every three TV commercials, or so it seems, making him the ninth highest-earning athlete in the world, according to Sports Illustrated.