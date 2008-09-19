advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

From Under the Knife to the Hall of Fame

By Ellen Gibson1 minute Read

While playing for the Blue Jays in October 1995, the longtime Brewer and future Hall of Famer had his right shoulder scoped by Andrews. In 1996, Paul Molitor, then 40, gave new meaning to the term Silver Slugger: He won the hitting award at the DH position with 225 hits and a .341 batting average.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life