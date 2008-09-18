What is the most common mistake that writers make with their writing?

The most common mistake that writers make in their writing is working in a vacuum. Writing can be such a lonely profession, and writers make it even more so by believing that they have to go it alone. What this causes is a tremendous lack of objectivity. Writers have so much trouble seeing the difference between what is in their head and what is on the page. Multiply that by twenty chapters, or 300 pages, and you typically end up with what an editor could see as potential, but that most others see as unintelligible garbage. Bringing in editorial consult earlier on in the process can have an incredible impact on the process itself and the outcome. Usually writers wait to get an editor involved until they have a publishing contract. So what is the result? Under-developed material that a publisher never accepts.