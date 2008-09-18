advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

How Can Your Cup Be Filled If It Is Already Full?

Yesterday evening my wife and I discovered an Asian boutique store in our mall and grabbed a copy of the Chinese Uncut version of ‘The Forbidden Kingdom’ starring Jackie Chan and Jet Li (I collect Hong Kong movies and have over 45 Jackie Chan movies). One lesson that Jackie Chan was teaching his student stuck with me and made me reflect on the Tao Te Ching that I read every night. The student constantly spoke about all the various styles of martial arts – Crane, Snake, etc. – and Jackie Chan asked him to hold out his cup.

By David Mullings1 minute Read

Yesterday evening my wife and I discovered an Asian boutique store in our mall and grabbed a copy of the Chinese Uncut version of ‘The Forbidden Kingdom’ starring Jackie Chan and Jet Li (I collect Hong Kong movies and have over 45 Jackie Chan movies).

advertisement
advertisement

One lesson that Jackie Chan was teaching his student stuck with me and made me reflect on the Tao Te Ching that I read every night.

The student constantly spoke about all the various styles of martial arts – Crane, Snake, etc. – and Jackie Chan asked him to hold out his cup.

The student did so and Jackie Chan started pouring water into it. When it started overflowing, the student said that his cup was full and Jackie could stop.

Jackie Chan kept pouring and the student said it was overflowing.

That was when Jackie Chan responded by asking: “How can I fill your cup if it is already filled?”

Then he explained:

advertisement

The cup represented the student’s brain – a vessel for knowledge – and it was Jackie Chan’s job as the master to fill it but the student already believed he knew everything and his vessel was full.

Anything he would now be taught would merely overflow and he would not learn anything new.

You believe that your cup is already full and so your mind is not open to learning new things.

I love Chinese culture and lessons, afterall, they have been around for more than 5,000 years (contrast that to 200 for America).

I was attracted to the Tao Te Ching in college while I minored in Religion and studied Asian Religions. The Tao Te Ching says this:

The thirty spokes unite in the one center; but it is on the empty space for the axle that the use of the wheel depends. Clay is fashioned into vessels; but it is on their empty hollowness that their use depends. The door and windows are cut out from the walls to form an apartment; but it is on the empty space that its use depends. Therefore, whatever has existence serves for profitable adaptation, and what does not have existence for actual usefulness

advertisement

The most useful part of a wheel, a jar, a pot or a house – are the hollow parts.

Are you creating the space in your own vessel to be able to fill it with knowledge?

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

About the author

I am a young entrepreneur who started my first company at 20 during my MBA program at the University of Miami. Our first project was the creation of RealVibes.net, later renamed Realvibez.tv, a leading online destination for Reggae, Dancehall and Soca videos, first launched in February 2002. I am the co-founder of Random Media, an integrated media and entertainment firm focused on Caribbean entertainment and culture, as well as co-founder of Kaizen Interactive, a digital marketing agency. Experience and Achievements - Secured deal for my venture (through the Realvibeztv channel) to become YouTube’s first Caribbean media partner - venture now part of YouTube’s new rental program - Random Media has signed distribution deals for e-book versions of a number of Caribbean books in the Amazon Kindle and Apple iBooks stores - Interviewed numerous times about using social networks for business, previously built up a Facebook fan page for Jamaica to over 55,000 fans in less than 2 years that is now being used by the Jamaica Tourist Board - Asked to endorse a book on entrepreneurship The Toilet Paper Entrepreneur alongside Donny Deutsch, Host of CNBC’s The Big Idea with Donny Deutsch - Contributed a chapter to a McGraw-Hill Publishing book, How To Make Money With YouTube - A judge for Business.com’s What Works For Business contest in 2009 I was born in Kingston, Jamaica, completed his B.Sc

More

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life