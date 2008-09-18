How Can Your Cup Be Filled If It Is Already Full?

Yesterday evening my wife and I discovered an Asian boutique store in our mall and grabbed a copy of the Chinese Uncut version of ‘The Forbidden Kingdom’ starring Jackie Chan and Jet Li (I collect Hong Kong movies and have over 45 Jackie Chan movies).

One lesson that Jackie Chan was teaching his student stuck with me and made me reflect on the Tao Te Ching that I read every night.

The student constantly spoke about all the various styles of martial arts – Crane, Snake, etc. – and Jackie Chan asked him to hold out his cup.

The student did so and Jackie Chan started pouring water into it. When it started overflowing, the student said that his cup was full and Jackie could stop.

Jackie Chan kept pouring and the student said it was overflowing.

That was when Jackie Chan responded by asking: “How can I fill your cup if it is already filled?”

Then he explained: