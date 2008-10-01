Fast Facts About America’s Bosses

More than 11 million people are employed in management occupations. 40% are women , but of the 12 companies (2.4%) have female CEOs.

Companies with at least three women on their board averaged a 16.7% return (45% better than the typical company).

Women hold 15% of all board seats at Fortune 500 firms.

According to a 2008 Yahoo survey, 43% of Americans don’t like their bosses’ management styles, while 55% agree that “people don’t leave companies, they leave managers.”

Average U.S. Income 2007

Across all occupations: $40,690

Management jobs: $96,150

For CEOs: $151,370

For S&P: $8.8 million

Last year, the highest-paid CEO was Oracle’s Lawrence J. Ellison, who made $192.9 million (most of it stock options).