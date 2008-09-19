Successful Job Search

Career choice is definitely a key factor in business success. You have to like what you do to truly be successful at it. If you are just moving into a new career I suggest you take a career survey and make sure you were built for that type of position. And if you are making a career move, you should know the reasons why.

At any level, you need to be honest with yourself before moving on to ensure your success. If you want to leave the job you’re at now, ask yourself why you aren’t happy there. Are you in the right profession for you? Is it the people you work with, or is it you? Do you prefer less responsibility or perhaps more? Are you looking to make the move because of external influences or is it something your heart tells you to do?

As unemployment rates rise to just over 6%, I imagine there are many job seekers wondering what their next move should be. Fortunately, today’s technology allows for an online job search that provides the convenience of searching from the comfort of your home or office.

There are many job boards you can place your resume on, some 50,000 different sites, according to RealMatch.com executive Rafael Cosentino. Noting that the more exposure the better for a job candidate, Cosentino recommended beginning your search by first checking out the top 10 employment sites at About.com.

One benefit that RealMatch.com offers both recruiters and job seekers is that it only displays the most relevant matches for both. So, instead of just searching a job title, you actually build a profile and the system matches candidates with potential employers that are looking for someone just like you. In addition, it is free for both parties to use, and you are alerted when there is a match – on average about five a month, Cosentino said.

“What are employers looking for in an employee these days?” I asked Cosentino. He said that “critical thinking and experience” tops the list.

“Degrees used to be what an employer wanted to see when hiring a candidate but a degree doesn’t get the job done and that’s something every hiring manager and recruiter has learned firsthand,” he said. “Employers want people that either have experience and can hit the ground running. If a candidate does not have experience and the employer is willing to train, a candidate must at least demonstrate that they have critical thinking.”