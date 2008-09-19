Steve Denning is the world leader in organizational storytelling. He has written five books on the subject. The Financial Times chose his book, The Secret Language of Leadership , as one of the best business books of 2007, and wrote: “If leaders do not immediately implement the findings of this book, both they and their organizations are doomed.”

April 16-18, 2009, the 8th annual Organizational Storytelling Workshop will take place in Washington, DC, and Steve will, of course, be there.

I asked Steve today to tell me why storytelling is so important to leading change. Here is what he said:

Smart managers have been asking themselves: “Do we need people who can communicate compellingly and engagingly and inspire staff and clients to embrace change with enduring enthusiasm?” And the answer is: “Yes, as a matter of fact, we do.”



Then the next question is: “How many of those people do we need?” And in many firms, particularly firms offering high-end professional services, the answer is: “Everyone! We need everyone in the whole organization to have that capability.”



And there’s a hard financial reason behind the answer: for firms, in a world of deep, rapid and pervasive change, it’s tough to think of anything that could have a bigger, immediate impact on a firm’s bottom line than a capacity to communicate difficult change messages compellingly to staff and to clients.

Then the discussion moves on to: “Well, if the capacity to communicate compellingly is so important to our bottom line, what are we doing about it? Why aren’t we approaching this systematically? What would be involved in creating this capacity?”



So, I often see the following: