If News Embargoes are Dead, What about Press Releases?

There have been separate discussions about whether the news embargo is dead.

Jeremy Wagstaff, a former Technology Columnist at The Asian Wall Street Journal and Wall Street Journal Online, and Stephen Baker, a senior writer at BusinessWeek who writes the Blogspotting blog, both say the news embargo is dead. (Check out my previous blog on the topic here.)

I

think that except for embargoes for peer-reviewed articles at top

publications like New England Journal of Medicine or the Journal of the

American Medical Association (JAMA), embargoes are dead.

However, that doesn’t mean “advanced looks” are dead.

Mark

Harrison of Abraham Harrison said that giving bloggers a heads’ up to

news before it hits can be a good approach. And Stevie Wilson of LA Story

has posted a comment to this blog that touches on the value of getting

a heads’ up so that bloggers are not at a complete disadvantage.

The

difference is that when you give reporters and bloggers an “advance

look,” you don’t mind if they immediately post information about the

news. With an embargo, you want all coverage to hit after the embargo

time: news that hits before 11:10pm, for example — bad; news that hits

after 11:11pm is good.

Is that clear?