Evolution of a Typeface: Neutra

House licensed the name of midcentury architect Richard Neutra for a typeface. Its success parallels a Neutra resurgence; his Kaufmann House in Palm Springs, California (above), sold in May for $16.8 million.

2. Sketch Artist

The three-dimensional lettering Neutra specified for his commercial buildings was the starting point for House.

3. Foundation

Based on the spirit and clean lines of the architect’s buildings, the font utilizes Bauhaus-inspired sans serif letters in all caps.

4. Neutra Shake