Evolution of a Typeface: Neutra

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

1. Neutraface

House licensed the name of midcentury architect Richard Neutra for a typeface. Its success parallels a Neutra resurgence; his Kaufmann House in Palm Springs, California (above), sold in May for $16.8 million.

2. Sketch Artist

The three-dimensional lettering Neutra specified for his commercial buildings was the starting point for House.

3. Foundation

Based on the spirit and clean lines of the architect’s buildings, the font utilizes Bauhaus-inspired sans serif letters in all caps.

4. Neutra Shake

New York’s Shake Shack employs the typeface to stunning effect. As a promo, House produced the Boomerang chair from Neutra plans. One now sits in the Smithsonian.

