Don’t Let Stress Drag Down Your Performance

Outstanding performance is one of the keys to success that I discuss in Straight Talk for Success. If you want to become an outstanding performer, you need to do three things: 1) Become a lifelong learner; 2) Set and achieve high goals; and 3) Get organized.

In addition, you need to be healthy so you can perform at your best.

If you read this blog, you know I am a big fan of SUCCESS Magazine. I’ve done a few posts about articles in the October 2008 issue. I want to feature another article in today’s post. The “Habits for a Healthier Life” article by Erin Casey highlights the ideas of Dr. Mehmet Oz, called “America’s Doctor” by Oprah Winfrey.

Dr. Oz says that stress is one of the biggest contributors to health problems in today’s fast paced world. He says that while you cannot avoid stress, you can control your reaction to it. He suggests that you need to develop a “game plan for life” to mitigate that negative effectives of stress.

Here are four tips he offers for proactively and positively dealing with stress:

Exercise regularly.

Eat healthy.

Build a support network.

Maintain a positive outlook.

I can hear you screaming, “EVERYBODY KNOWS THAT. TELL ME SOMETHING NEW.”

Dr. Oz’s advice is common sense. And, like most common sense, you already know it. Unfortunately however, if you’re like many people, you ignore a lot of the common sense advice you get.