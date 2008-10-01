The Federal Open Market Committee

Ben Bernanke, Fed Chairman:

A scholar of the Great Depression, Bernanke blames the Fed for causing it. “We’re very sorry,” he told Milton Friedman on his 90th birthday. “But thanks to you, we won’t do it again.” Fittingly, the former Princeton prof has fought recession harder than inflation.

Charles Plosser, Philadelphia Fed President:

The jazz-loving macroeconomist (PhD, U of Chicago) co-coined the term “real business cycle.” (Productivity naturally fluctuates, and recessions will self-correct.)

Donald Kohn, Fed Vice Chair:

Think Fed members clash on monetary policy? Try investing strategy. Kohn, who got his econ PhD at Michigan, invests mostly in actively managed mutual funds, unlike most of his index-fund-focused colleagues. kevin warsh, governor: The only member without at least a master’s in econ. At 35, the ex-Morgan Stanley M&A specialist and Bush aide was the youngest Fed appointee ever. (He is now 38.) His best financial decision: marrying cosmetics heir Jane Lauder.