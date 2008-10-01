World Fisheries Congress

Fish reproduce within isolated “stocks” — overfishing of one may not hurt another. Research to be discussed at the WFC suggests that the Pacific’s two main swordfish stocks really act more like one. If that’s convincing enough, quotas could be reset to protect the fish.

Bluefin Tuna

Few species need help more than the slow-growing bluefin tuna. Its numbers have plunged 90% over the past 30 years as the global appetite for sushi has soared: Wholesale buyers in Japan will pay more than $100,000 for a choice bluefin.

Alaskan Salmon

Strict management has made Alaska’s salmon fishery one of the world’s healthiest. Even in a slow year like 2008, the catch will near 130 million salmon, a fivefold jump over the past 50 years. Another model: Maine’s 70-million-pound, $320 million lobster fishery.

Minke Whale