Fast Company October 2008 Contributors

When photographer Jake Chessum spotted Marcel Wanders’s logo — his face sporting a fake nose and the words “handle with love” — on a roll of packing tape, he thought, Why not wrap Wanders up in it? “I mustered the courage to propose it to him,” Chessum says. “He really got into it, jumping and laughing. The only bad bit was when he cut the tape off himself and made a hole in the pants of his handmade suit.” Rubbish, Chessum’s new book, is due out this month.

Jonathan Kantor

Photographer Jonathan Kantor crisscrossed the country for “Truly Intelligent Design.” “The most memorable moment was getting pricked by cacti while shooting in the Arizona desert,” Kantor says. “But my favorite moment was visiting the Rhode Island School of Design and shooting a woodpecker in this amazing room of stuffed animals, skulls, and cabinets of curiosities.” He lives with his wife and their new baby in New York.

Linda Tischler

This issue took senior writer Linda Tischler from Palo Alto, California, to Milan, Italy. “Along the way, I stopped at Philip Johnson’s Glass House in Connecticut, where John Maeda was holding a salon, like Johnson used to do,” Tischler says. “It was a glorious occasion, though the day was cold and wet. I’m sure Johnson would have been appalled to see me warming my frozen toes with his lights. But he was kind of a hip guy, so maybe not.”

Gregory Berns