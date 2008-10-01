Rebuilding the Port of Los Angeles

The port of Los Angeles handles nearly a quarter of the freight that comes into the United States: computers, clothes, cars, you name it. One of the world’s biggest shipping operations, it’s a nucleus within a notoriously dirty industry and a much-maligned weak spot in national security.

Now, with neighboring Long Beach, America’s No. 2 port, L.A. is deploying sophisticated technology to make its facilities more secure, and it’s investing heavily in eco-friendly innovations. After years of protest and lawsuits from nearby communities about polluted air and a higher risk of cancer — residents dubbed the area a “diesel death zone” — the ports created a clean-air action plan in 2006. “The shipping world is this Wild West where companies have evaded environmental controls,” says David Freeman, the outspoken president of the commission that oversees the L.A. port. “Our approach is, ‘We’re the landlord, and you have to clean up your act.’ But you can’t make companies do something unless they’re technically capable of doing it.” Here are nine examples of L.A.’s innovation-spurring strategy.

The Prius of the Seas

L.A. and Long Beach invested $1 million in the first hybrid tugboat, due out this fall. Software on board decides how to deploy the two diesel engines, two generators, and 21,000 pounds of batteries. Tug maker Foss expects fuel savings of 30%.

Park and Plug

Four years ago, Los Angeles became the first U.S. port to offer docked ships a way to avoid idling, which generates about a ton of air pollution per day. Alternative Marine Power (AMP) lets them turn off their engines and plug into the power grid. Over the next four years, the port will spend $100 million to add 13 AMP stations to the 2 it has now.

A Regenerating Crane