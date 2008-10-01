Li Edelkoort’s Predictions for What’s Not Hot

The age of the loft is over. “We want to have space, but we don’t want it to be so open.”
The pumped-up look for guys is passé. “I saw a bill-board with David Beckham selling underwear. It looked so old. Men should stop working out.”
Vulgar self-promotion is out. “Discretion will be the new thing. More Greta Garbo, less Paris Hilton.”
Bye-bye, baseball caps. “There will be the revival of the turban.”
Square plates are, well, square. “Roundness is confirmed.”
The all-white bed is a whiteout. Look for all shades of green, and colors that are intense, but not bright.
Say ciao to gaudy logos or labels. “Incognito luxury is the new ideal.”
Flashy is trashy. “The period of too much bling is over, but sparkle will be part of the picture.”
Reality: over. “We will crave fiction, fantasy.”