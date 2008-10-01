Li Edelkoort’s Predictions for What’s Not Hot

The age of the loft is over. “We want to have space, but we don’t want it to be so open.”

The pumped-up look for guys is passé. “I saw a bill-board with David Beckham selling underwear. It looked so old. Men should stop working out.”

Vulgar self-promotion is out. “Discretion will be the new thing. More Greta Garbo, less Paris Hilton.”

Bye-bye, baseball caps. “There will be the revival of the turban.”

Square plates are, well, square. “Roundness is confirmed.”

The all-white bed is a whiteout. Look for all shades of green, and colors that are intense, but not bright.

Say ciao to gaudy logos or labels. “Incognito luxury is the new ideal.”