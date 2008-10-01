advertisement
Iconoclasts: The Top Five Creative Minds

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

1. Walt Disney

When Disney saw his drawings projected on the big screen, he realized animation’s feature potential.

2. Dale Chihuly

The glass artist’s loss of depth perception freed him to design asymmetrical forms.

3. Steve Jobs

The Apple CEO has succeeded by priming the dopamine systems of the young and novelty obsessed.

4. Florence Nightingale

It was believed that soldiers died from injuries, not disease, until the nurse saw the death rate drop when barracks’ sewers were flushed.

5. Burt Rutan

The engineer has advanced aerospace by building strong but light aircraft, not bigger engines.

