Updates to Stories from Fast Company

Americans may not be working fewer hours, as David Roberts suggested in “All in a Day’s Work

” (May), but more of us are working fewer days. In July, Utah became the first state to implement a mandatory four-day workweek for 80% of state employees, and at press time, Chrysler and the UAW were discussing a four-day workweek at 12 plants. — Kate Rockwood

A Big Loser

Calvin Ayre, below, last seen (or not seen) “retiring” from his job as CEO of online gambling powerhouse Bodog (“Last Call,” July/August), is back in the news. In late July, Forbes.com reported that the U.S. Department of Justice had seized $24 million from accounts connected to Bodog and Ayre. Current Bodog CEO Alwyn Morris assured users that “customer deposits are safe and every player has and will always be paid.” Ayre, naturally, was not reachable for comment, but a longtime associate told us he suspects this is “just the tip of the iceberg.” — Josh Dean

Moneyball

The Washington Nationals may have the greenest ballpark (“Take Me Out to the Ballpark,” April), but they have issues with greenbacks. Claiming the $611 million stadium is not “substantially complete,” the team is withholding its rent ($3.5 million this year), and asking the city for $100,000 a day in damages. The city in turn is demanding its ticket-sales taxes up front. — Anne C. Lee