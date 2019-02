PC processor revenues are expected to grow 7.5% this year, to a record $32.8B.

Intel dominates market share with 79.7% and its closest rival, AMD, has 19.7%.

Intel’s global shipments were up 20.8% in Q2 of 2008, compared to the same period in 2007.

A transistor in Intel’s next-gen processor will be about .000001 the price of a 1968 transistor.

Apply the same math, and 1¢ would buy a new car today.