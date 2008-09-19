Leadership Lessons from… Mt. Everest

Michael Useem is an avid mountaineer, a university professor and a successful author. So it is only natural that he uses mountain climbing as a metaphor to teach leadership development.

According to Useem, Mt. Everest is among the most demanding of

nature’s ‘classrooms’. Success requires that those who aspire to such a

heights put aside their personal interests for that of the team they

are climbing with. The leadership demonstrated by the individual

guiding the team to the summit makes the difference between success and

failure.

In a 2001 issue of the Harvard Business Review, Michael

reveals that just like those who successfully guide their team to the

top of the world, the most effective and successful leaders in today’s

challenging work environment follow four basic principles to insure the

success of the team and programs for which they’re ultimately

responsible. Here are his four principles:

Leaders should be led by the group’s needs, not their own. Leaders

should never let their own interests cloud their judgment when making

decisions that affect everyone. Leaders, who work to serve the

interests and welfare of those to whom they’re responsible, realize the

greatest successes for an organization. In placing their own welfare

below that of their employees, their authority becomes unquestionable

Inaction can sometimes be the most difficult, but the wisest

action. Acting decisively and taking risks to advance the objectives of

the organization come instinctively to the most effective leaders.

However, the ability to simply do nothing if the alternative is to act

foolishly may be the wisest although most difficult thing to do in some

situations. In such situations, leaders must not only prevent

themselves from acting rashly, but prevent others from doing so as well.

If your words don’t stick, you haven’t spoken. Leaders often fail

to realize the difference between telling their folks something, and

delivering the information in a way that “sticks”. When leaders clearly

disseminate their strategic intent, the other members of the team will

know precisely what to do without requiring a myriad of additional

instruction.

Leading upwards can feel wrong when it is right. Effective leaders

do not just motivate their own team, they also call to action those

outside their scope of responsibility, including their own supervisors.

Because of the hierarchical nature of most organizations, it often

feels uncomfortable or even wrong to “lead upward”. It’s important to

remember though, that even the most experienced top executives are

fallible, and it becomes the responsibility of the effective leader to

help them avoid the pitfalls they haven’t seen.

Do you follow the leadership lessons of Mt. Everest? If not, start climbing

Michael Useem is William and Jacalyn Egan Professor of Management

and Director of the Center for Leadership and Change Management at the

Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania. He is the author of Upward Bound: Nine Original Accounts of How Business Leaders Reached Their Summits and Leading Up: How to Lead Your Boss So You Both Win.

Michael E. Waddell is the co-author of Toy Box Leadership: Leadership Lessons From The Toys You Loved As A Child.