Casio Announces Fast-Rate Camera

This isn’t Casio’s [CSIOF] first super-fast frame rate camera, but it’s the more economical of the two that the company now offers. The EX-FH20 is a compact and light version of its bigger brother, the EX-F1. The still shooter captures images at 9MP, but can double as a pretty capable video cam in a pinch. It shoots video at 720p and records at a rate that Casio says exceeds 1000 frames per second. In still burst mode, it can shoot 40 frames per second.