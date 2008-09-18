Casio Announces Fast-Rate Camera

This isn’t Casio’s [CSIOF] first super-fast frame rate camera, but it’s the more economical of the two that the company now offers. The EX-FH20 is a compact and light version of its bigger brother, the EX-F1. The still shooter captures images at 9MP, but can double as a pretty capable video cam in a pinch. It shoots video at 720p and records at a rate that Casio says exceeds 1000 frames per second. In still burst mode, it can shoot 40 frames per second.
The device sports solid specs all around, like 20x optical zoom, image stabilizer, night shot mode and of course, video mode. It’ll run you $600 when it hits stores in the US in October.