Entrepreneur Billionaire Shares His Ideas for a Green Future

Sam Wyly’s path from start-up entrepreneur to billionaire business and green-energy guru has been a long and winding one. He started University Computing Co. in 1963 after working for IBM and Honeywell, and went on to develop Bonanza Steakhouse and Michaels, the Arts & Crafts Store. Green Mountain Energy , his latest venture, founded in 1997, is now the nation’s leading retailer in carbon offset technologies and cleaner energy. In his book 1,000 Dollars and an Idea , out this month, Wyly talks about his life, politics and business ambitions—mixing plenty of history into the mix. I spoke with him by phone.

Fast Company: Green Mountain Energy has become more successful each year since it was founded. (As of March 2008, the company had $300 million in total sales and has been growing revenues at about 40 percent per year compounded over the past three years.) Do you think interest in clean energy retailing will continue to grow?

Sam Wyly: People will get more interested in energy retailing. We lost money for the first few years at Green Mountain and we were lucky to have deep-pocketed investors. Now we are growing 20% a year and we are the most profitable pure green company in America.

FC: T. Boone Pickens has made quite a stir with his goal to get America off foreign oil. What are your thoughts on Pickens’ energy plans?

SW: I’m all for it, but I want to do more than that. We were once both oil guys. I owned an oil refinery in Memphis and later another oil refinery in Fairbanks, Alaska. Every president since Nixon has promised to get us off foreign oil. But instead, we’ve gone from 20% dependence to nearly 80%. We have a wind-belt that could provide a quarter of our electricity. There’s also a sunbelt too. Windmills are 48 stories tall and cost on average about $3 million a piece. Boone’s going to build a lot in West Texas. I like what he’s doing, but I like my plan more.

FC: What are the details of your plan?

SW: I want to get China’s and Russia’s goods on a tariff applied to their carbon footprint. And an internal tax that slowly makes goods that use carbon more expensive, over at least 10 years. All of this would not send one penny to Washington. It would all go back to the consumer in the form of reduced payroll and social security taxes, so they are not losing anything on the deal, but are trying to get off carbon products.