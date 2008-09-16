Enthusiasm and Positive Personal Impact

Your ability to create positive personal impact is one of the keys to success that I discuss in Straight Talk for Success . If you want to create positive personal impact, you have do three things: 1) Create, build and nurture your own unique and powerful personal brand; 2) dress for success; and 3) know and follow the basic rules of etiquette.

Recently however, I have come to realize an important characteristic that underlies all three of these success tactics – enthusiasm.

Who is the most enthusiastic person you know? Please leave a comment, giving a shout out to them and sharing their story with the rest of us.

I subscribe the “Napoleon Hill, Yesterday and Today” newsletter. I’m sure you know that Napoleon Hill wrote the book Think and Grow Rich, and is considered by many to be the father of the personal growth movement.

Judy Williamson, Director of the Napoleon Hill World Learning Center, at Purdue University Calumet, wrote an interesting piece on enthusiasm in the Friday, September 12 newsletter.

“Enthusiasm is a powerful motivator when it is sincere and heartfelt. It is a spirit that inspires us to move forward positively in a direction of our own choosing…Only the results of enthusiasm can be seen, not enthusiasm itself because it is an abstract concept. Love, faith, honor, loyalty, and beauty are also abstract concepts. They cannot be perceived directly with the naked eye, but can be seen indirectly in the results that they cause to happen…

“A certain charisma develops within the enthusiastic person. Crowds respond to the ‘electricity’ that this person generates when they walk into a room, address a crowd, deliver a speech, or just work for their cause. Enthusiasm becomes a catalyst for change when it is sincere. People jump on the bandwagon of an enthusiastic person because they want to feel the energy for themselves. Greatness demands enthusiasm.