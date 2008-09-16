Enthusiasm and Positive Personal Impact

Your ability to create positive personal impact is one of the keys to success that I discuss in Straight Talk for Success. If you want to create positive personal impact, you have do three things: 1) Create, build and nurture your own unique and powerful personal brand; 2) dress for success; and 3) know and follow the basic rules of etiquette.
Recently however, I have come to realize an important characteristic that underlies all three of these success tactics – enthusiasm.
Who is the most enthusiastic person you know? Please leave a comment, giving a shout out to them and sharing their story with the rest of us.
I subscribe the “Napoleon Hill, Yesterday and Today” newsletter. I’m sure you know that Napoleon Hill wrote the book Think and Grow Rich, and is considered by many to be the father of the personal growth movement.
Judy Williamson, Director of the Napoleon Hill World Learning Center, at Purdue University Calumet, wrote an interesting piece on enthusiasm in the Friday, September 12 newsletter.
“Enthusiasm is a powerful motivator when it is sincere and heartfelt. It is a spirit that inspires us to move forward positively in a direction of our own choosing…Only the results of enthusiasm can be seen, not enthusiasm itself because it is an abstract concept. Love, faith, honor, loyalty, and beauty are also abstract concepts. They cannot be perceived directly with the naked eye, but can be seen indirectly in the results that they cause to happen…
“A certain charisma develops within the enthusiastic person. Crowds respond to the ‘electricity’ that this person generates when they walk into a room, address a crowd, deliver a speech, or just work for their cause. Enthusiasm becomes a catalyst for change when it is sincere. People jump on the bandwagon of an enthusiastic person because they want to feel the energy for themselves. Greatness demands enthusiasm.
“To be enthusiastic, act enthusiastically. Allow yourself to feel the energy and lightness of being that develops when you embrace the higher vibrations of your spirit.”
The “charisma” that Judy describes is what I mean when I discuss positive personal impact. When you develop charisma, or as I say, create positive personal impact, you are able to accomplish great success because others will want to associate with you, help you and follow you.
The common sense point here is simple. Enthusiasm will help you create positive personal impact. People respond to enthusiastic people. When you’re enthusiastic about what you’re doing, you and other people feel that you can overcome great obstacles. It will seem as if the entire universe in lining up to help you achieve whatever you have your heart set on achieving. A solid personal brand, a polished appearance and good manners will help you create positive personal impact. However, enthusiasm is the glue that hold it all together.
That’s my take on enthusiasm and positive personal impact. What’s yours? Please share your thoughts on this post in a comment. As always, thanks for reading.
