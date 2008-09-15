Blinders Aren’t Just For Horses: Business Lessons From Wall Street and Warren Buffett

If you have been following the news, you must know about the trials and tribulations of Wall Street firms. Sub-prime losses continue to wreak havoc and all their Ivy League MBAs aren’t saving them.

Some people actually believe that people on Wall Street are smarter than the average person. Hopefully the Lehman Bankruptcy, Bear Stearns crash and bailout and the sale of Merill Lynch break down that barrier.

One of my favourite movies is Wall Street, which stars Charlie Sheen as an up-and-coming stock broker who idolizes a character by the name of Gordon Gekko, played by Michael Douglas. Gordon Gekko turns out to be an amoral corporate raider who only cares about profit and short-term returns, putting on mental blinders to avoid seeing the damage he causes to the lives of other people.

Rent it today!

Gordon Gekko is what I call a “Super-Capitlaist” – a person who is motivated only by greed and will abuse the free-market system for their own personal gain, regardless of the possible consequences in the long-term.

You need to focus on what is good for the medium and long-term if you want to ensure success instead of a quick payday and then a big crash at the end.

Warren Buffett, one of my idols, is profiting right now from sub-prime loans, the same stuff that is bringing down Wall Street firms and banks around America. Read the recent Fortune article that explains how Warren Buffett avoided the sub-prime crisis.